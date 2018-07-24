Fulmer has been removed from the rotation at Triple-A Charlotte and is now pitching out of the bullpen, Doug Padilla of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Fulmer opened the season in the White Sox's rotation before he was sent back to Charlotte under the weight of an 8.07 ERA in eight major-league starts. His fortunes didn't improve much with the move to Triple-A where he was 3-5 with a 5.80 ERA and walked 32 batters over 45 innings as a starter. Since his move to the 'pen, Fulmer has allowed two runs in five appearances, spanning 6.1 innings. With top pitching prospect Michael Kopech getting closer to the majors and several other starting prospects in the pipeline, Fulmer's transition to reliever may be a permanent move.