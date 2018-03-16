White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Not out of rotation yet
Fulmer will get another start or two to right himself, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "We still have a little bit more trust in him than you might think,'' manager Rick Renteria said. "I know we still have two more starts scheduled for him. We'll see how the next one goes.''
Fulmer has had problems locating pitches this spring and is on the verge of losing a spot in the rotation. Pegged as the fifth starter coming into training camp, the 24-year-old right-hander has walked 10 and given up 18 hits, including seven home runs, over 6.2 innings. That's what an 18.90 ERA looks like. If Fulmer can't locate his pitches and ends up in the minors, Hector Santiago is considered the favorite to claim the job as Chicago's fifth starter.
More News
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Pitching himself out of job•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Serves up two homers•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Another poor outing•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Hit hard in spring debut•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Competing for rotation spot•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Bests Kluber, Indians for third win•
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...
-
Podcast: Blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.