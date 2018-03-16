Fulmer will get another start or two to right himself, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "We still have a little bit more trust in him than you might think,'' manager Rick Renteria said. "I know we still have two more starts scheduled for him. We'll see how the next one goes.''

Fulmer has had problems locating pitches this spring and is on the verge of losing a spot in the rotation. Pegged as the fifth starter coming into training camp, the 24-year-old right-hander has walked 10 and given up 18 hits, including seven home runs, over 6.2 innings. That's what an 18.90 ERA looks like. If Fulmer can't locate his pitches and ends up in the minors, Hector Santiago is considered the favorite to claim the job as Chicago's fifth starter.