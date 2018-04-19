White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Only lasts one inning Wednesday
Fulmer (0-1) went just one inning Wednesday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks in a loss against the Athletics. He did not record a strikeout or factor into the decision.
Fulmer was staked out to a 6-1 lead heading into his second inning, but he allowed a lead off home run and couldn't record an out after that before getting the hook. The righty had all sorts of trouble finding the zone, throwing more balls (25) than strikes (21) and falling behind on the first pitch to seven of the 10 batters he faced. He's now walked nine in 10.2 innings and each start has gotten progressively shorter and worse from an earned run perspective, so it's tough to put much trust in Fulmer right now. He'll try to right the ship his next time out Tuesday against Seattle.
