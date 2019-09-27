White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Opening afternoon game
Fulmer will start the first game of Friday's doubleheader against Detroit if rain allows the game to go forward.
Ivan Nova had been scheduled to pitch, but the White Sox didn't want to waste him in what may wind up as a rain-shortened appearance. Fulmer hasn't recorded more than seven outs in an appearance since April, so his outing is likely to be fairly brief even if the weather improves.
