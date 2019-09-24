Fulmer will serve as the opener Tuesday against the Indians, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Fulmer will likely pitch one or two innings before giving way to left-hander Hector Santiago, who is expected to cover the bulk of the innings. In five appearances since the start of September, Fulmer owns a 4.70 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 4:3 K:BB in 7.2 innings.