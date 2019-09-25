Fulmer (1-2) was tagged with the loss as the opener Tuesday, allowing four runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one over one inning to the Indians.

Fulmer served up a first-inning grand slam to Jose Ramirez, his first at-bat since Aug. 24, and was pulled after 36 pitches. The White Sox were hoping to get another inning out of Fulmer. The right-hander hasn't pitched much since returning from the injured list, having made just six appearances in 24 days. He's in line to start or open Saturday against the Tigers.