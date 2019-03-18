White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Optioned to minors
Fulmer was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
Fulmer will open the season with the Knights after struggling through six spring appearances (8.00 ERA and 1.67 WHIP through nine innings). It sounds like the right-hander will continue to work as a reliever. In 11 major-league appearances out of the bullpen, Fulmer has struggled to a 6.62 ERA and 1.47 WHIP through 17.2 innings.
