White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Optioned to Triple-A
Fulmer was sent down to Triple-A Charlotte following Friday's game.
Fulmer has another abysmal outing during Friday's start against Texas, allowing eight earned runs off three hits, five walks and two hit batsmen while striking out two across two innings. That marked the third straight start where Fulmer allowed five or more runs and couldn't get past the third inning, so manager Rick Renteria decided to take the right-hander out of the rotation for the time being. He will continue to make starts at Triple-A Charlotte while in the minors.
