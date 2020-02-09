White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Out of options
Fulmer enters 2020 out of minor-league options, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Fulmer, a former first-round pick, has failed to live up to expectations. As such, the 26-year-old right-hander's career is at crossroads, and the White Sox can't stash him at Triple-A Charlotte without exposing him to waivers. And it's not entirely clear if the White Sox are worried that he'll be snapped up by another team. Fulmer came up through the organization as a starter, but, barring injury, the White Sox's rotation is set. He'll need to win a job in what is a crowded bullpen. His work as a reliever is slightly better than as a starter, but that is faint praise. Fulmer has a career 6.00 ERA out of the 'pen and 7.01 as a starter.
