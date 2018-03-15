Fulmer allowed seven runs on five hits and three walks over 1.2 innings in Wednesday's start against the Brewers.

Fulmer was tagged for another three home runs Wednesday, raising his total to seven homers allowed over 6.2 spring innings. He's also walked 10 batters. Fulmer, the White Sox's putative No. 5 starter, now has a spring ERA of 18.90 and appears to have pitched himself out of the job. Hector Santiago, Fulmer's likely replacement, threw in a B game Wednesday and allowed three runs on six hits over 2.1 innings against the Dodgers.