White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Predictable result against Cubs
Fulmer (2-3) took the loss to the Cubs on Friday, allowing five runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three over 1.2 innings.
It was more of the same for Fulmer -- he gave up a grand slam to Willson Contreras and has now given up eight long balls in 30.1 innings this season. He's compounded those issues with walks, issuing 19 free passes. The 24-year-old now has a 6.23 ERA and 1.75 WHIP, and while manager Rick Renteria told James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago after the game that Fulmer will make his next start in Pittsburgh, it may only be a matter of weeks before Fulmer is replaced in the rotation by top prospect Michael Kopech.
More News
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Will take turn this week•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Allows four home runs Friday•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Blanks Royals over seven•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Earns first win•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Start bumped up to Monday•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...