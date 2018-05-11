Fulmer (2-3) took the loss to the Cubs on Friday, allowing five runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three over 1.2 innings.

It was more of the same for Fulmer -- he gave up a grand slam to Willson Contreras and has now given up eight long balls in 30.1 innings this season. He's compounded those issues with walks, issuing 19 free passes. The 24-year-old now has a 6.23 ERA and 1.75 WHIP, and while manager Rick Renteria told James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago after the game that Fulmer will make his next start in Pittsburgh, it may only be a matter of weeks before Fulmer is replaced in the rotation by top prospect Michael Kopech.