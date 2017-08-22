Fulmer was returned to Triple-A Charlotte after serving as the 26th man in Monday's doubleheader against the Twins. He lasted just 1.1 innings and allowed six runs on four hits and three walks as the Game 2 starter.

Fulmer gave up an 8.49 ERA over 11.2 innings in his first major league stint in 2016, and he doesn't look any more ready for the big time here in 2017. He may get another look when rosters expand, but considering his struggles at Triple-A (5.61 ERA, 1.56 WHIP over 24 games) there's no reason to expect him to contribute in a significant way any time soon.