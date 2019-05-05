Fulmer was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Saturday's 15-2 loss to the Red Sox, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Fulmer was the first man out of the bullpen Saturday and allowed five runs (three earned) on two hits and three walks while recording only one out. The 25-year-old had given up five runs over 10 innings entering Saturday, but will now head back to Charlotte in favor of a fresh arm.