White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Sent to minors
Fulmer was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Saturday's 15-2 loss to the Red Sox, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Fulmer was the first man out of the bullpen Saturday and allowed five runs (three earned) on two hits and three walks while recording only one out. The 25-year-old had given up five runs over 10 innings entering Saturday, but will now head back to Charlotte in favor of a fresh arm.
More News
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Returns to majors•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Back in minors already•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Back in big leagues•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Optioned to minors•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Viewed as reliever•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Moves to bullpen at Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...