Fulmer was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Fulmer allowed one run on two hits over one inning in the nightcap and will make his way back to the minors. The 25-year-old has a 6.32 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 18:14 K:BB in 12 major-league appearances this season.