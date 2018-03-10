White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Serves up two homers
Fulmer allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over three innings in Friday's start against San Diego.
Fulmer has an inside track to the starting rotation, but he hasn't pitched all that well this spring. He's allowed 10 runs (seven earned) on 13 hits and seven walks over five spring innings. After serving up back-to-back home runs Friday, he's given up four long balls and at least one each start. His performance has allowed Hector Santiago (one run, 10 K, 10 IP) to slip into the conversation to become the fifth starter in the rotation.
