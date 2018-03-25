Fulmer allowed one run, walked two and struck out seven over 5.1 innings in a minor-league game Saturday.

Fulmer admitted some of the pressure was off him Saturday after he was named the fifth starter earlier this week. He didn't earn the job based on his spring results, but the rebuilding White Sox are in a position to let the young right-hander have a run in the rotation.

