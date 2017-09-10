Fulmer (2-1) allowed just a single run on three hits and three walks while striking out nine batters through six innings during Sunday's win over San Francisco.

This was just the second start of the season for Fulmer, so it checks out as an even more impressive showing. However, the 23-year-old righty didn't pitch well for Triple-A Charlotte (5.79 ERA through 126 innings), so he's probably still best viewed as a risky fantasy option moving forward. Fulmer lines up to face the Tigers at Comerica Park in his next start.