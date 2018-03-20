Fulmer did not allow a hit while walking three and striking out four over four scoreless innings in Monday's start against the Diamondbacks.

Fulmer's nightmarish spring training took a pleasant turn Monday, which may have saved his spot in the White Sox's rotation. After he posted an unsightly 18.90 ERA over his first four starts, manager Rick Renteria expressed confidence in Fulmer, and the young right-hander delivered his best outing this spring. He'll get one more starting opportunity to prove he should head north to Chicago instead of east to Triple-A Charlotte.