White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Start bumped up to Monday
Fulmer will start Monday against the Mariners.
Fulmer had previously been scheduled to throw Tuesday, but with Miguel Gonzalez heading to the disabled list with rotator cuff inflammation, he'll be called on a day early. It won't be a short-rest start for Fulmer, as his last start came Wednesday, though he did toss an inning of relief Friday as well. Still, he shouldn't be too taxed, as his last start lasted only one inning, so he's only thrown two innings in the past five days. Given the way he's pitched so far this season, with a 7.50 ERA through 12 innings, he's more likely to leave early due to poor performance than fatigue.
More News
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Throws in relief Friday•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Only lasts one inning Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Start moved to Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Wild in Tuesday's loss•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Stumbles in sixth against Jays•
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...