Fulmer will start Monday against the Mariners.

Fulmer had previously been scheduled to throw Tuesday, but with Miguel Gonzalez heading to the disabled list with rotator cuff inflammation, he'll be called on a day early. It won't be a short-rest start for Fulmer, as his last start came Wednesday, though he did toss an inning of relief Friday as well. Still, he shouldn't be too taxed, as his last start lasted only one inning, so he's only thrown two innings in the past five days. Given the way he's pitched so far this season, with a 7.50 ERA through 12 innings, he's more likely to leave early due to poor performance than fatigue.