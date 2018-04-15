White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Start moved to Wednesday
Manager Rick Renteria said that Fulmer will start Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Fulmer seemed to be in line for Sunday's start against the Twins earlier in the week, but the entire series wound up getting postponed due to inclement weather. As a result, Fulmer will now make his next start against Andrew Triggs for the series finale in Oakland.
