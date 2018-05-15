Fulmer is scheduled to start Friday against the Rangers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Fulmer was originally scheduled to take his turn in the rotation Wednesday against the Pirates, but given his recent struggles, the White Sox opted to give him a couple of extra days to rest before his next outing. The 24-year-old owns an unsightly 6.23 ERA and 1.75 WHIP across 30.1 innings (eight starts, one relief appearance) this season. If he doesn't turn things around in short order, Fulmer could be headed for a demotion to Triple-A Charlotte with Miguel Gonzalez (shoulder) and Carlos Rodon (shoulder) both nearing returns from the DL.