White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Start pushed to Saturday
Fulmer (finger) will start Saturday against the Indians, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
Fulmer exited his last start after just 20 pitches due to a blister on his right index finger, and while he was hoping to make his next start on schedule, the issue is still bothersome enough to push his outing back. The 23-year-old is no longer lined up for two starts before the end of the regular season, as Chris Volstad is expected to start in his place Tuesday. Fulmer, who's compiled a 4.42 ERA and 17:11 K:BB in 18.1 innings this season, will make his last start of the season against the Indians.
More News
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Wants to start Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Exits early with blister•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Exits in first inning with injury•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Takes no-decision in quality start•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Will get more starts•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Shines in win over Giants•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...