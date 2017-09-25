Fulmer (finger) will start Saturday against the Indians, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Fulmer exited his last start after just 20 pitches due to a blister on his right index finger, and while he was hoping to make his next start on schedule, the issue is still bothersome enough to push his outing back. The 23-year-old is no longer lined up for two starts before the end of the regular season, as Chris Volstad is expected to start in his place Tuesday. Fulmer, who's compiled a 4.42 ERA and 17:11 K:BB in 18.1 innings this season, will make his last start of the season against the Indians.