White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Starting bullpen game
Fulmer will start Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
With the White Sox dealing with multiple injuries to their starting rotation, Fulmer will get the ball first for what is expected to be a bullpen game Tuesday. In nine relief appearances with the big club this season, Fulmer owns a 6.35 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and 13:11 K:BB in 11.1 innings.
