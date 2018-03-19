White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Starting Monday
Fulmer will start against the Diamondbacks on Monday, Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Fulmer entered spring training with an inside track for the No. 5 starter role, but everything has blown up on him this spring. Manager Rick Renteria gave him a vote of confidence last week after a particularly atrocious outing that left the young pitcher's Cactus League ERA at 18.90. "We're going to allow Fulmer to be who he is and see if he can have what everybody hopes to be a positive outing,'" Renteria said. "We believe we have a guy who has the capability of pitching in the big leagues successfully." The manager intends to evaluate the 24-year-old right-hander over two more spring starts, although it seems clear to many that Fulmer isn't ready. If the organization decides he needs more grooming at Triple-A Charlotte, Hector Santiago, who has allowed one run in 10 Cactus League innings, is expected to fill out the rotation.
