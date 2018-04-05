White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Stumbles in sixth against Jays
Fulmer allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with five strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Fulmer was strong through five innings, but he couldn't get an out in the sixth and was swiftly pulled after serving up a single and a double to open the frame. Both runners would score, spoiling what was an otherwise encouraging outing for Fulmer. If Fulmer can get past his troubles with the third time through the order, his future is promising. He needed just 73 pitches for five innings and change Wednesday night, and with that efficiency, he can become a valuable member of Chicago's pitching staff.
