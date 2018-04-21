White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Throws in relief Friday
Fulmer allowed one run on three hits while striking out three in Friday's 10-0 loss to the Astros.
Fulmer came on to the pitch the ninth inning of a game that was already firmly in the hands of the Astros. We don't see this as a change in roles for Fulmer, who opened the season in the White Sox's starting rotation. His last start Wednesday lasted one-plus innings (46 pitches), so there were plenty of bullets left in the arm. Manager Rick Renteria earlier this week said it was too soon to talk about yanking another struggling starter, Miguel Gonzalez, from the rotation, so we assume that same applies to Fulmer as well. Probably even more so, as the White Sox have more invested in the rookie.
