Fulmer is with the White Sox as the 26th man Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The White Sox and Royals aren't quite playing a traditional doubleheader, but they'll still get an extra man as they're finishing up a suspended game from the previous day before playing their normal Tuesday contest. Fulmer will serve as bullpen depth for the second game before likely heading back to the minors.

