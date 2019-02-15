Fulmer is now viewed by the White Sox as a reliever, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Fulmer has made 13 starts and 11 relief appearances thus far in his major-league career but hasn't found much success, posting an ugly 6.68 ERA. He was moved to the pen at Triple-A Charlotte last season but didn't do much of note there either, finishing with an unimpressive 5.32 ERA in 67.2 innings. It may be easier for him to make the majors as a reliever but he'll need to do considerably better than he has thus far if he's to be a big leaguer in any capacity.