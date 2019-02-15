White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Viewed as reliever
Fulmer is now viewed by the White Sox as a reliever, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Fulmer has made 13 starts and 11 relief appearances thus far in his major-league career but hasn't found much success, posting an ugly 6.68 ERA. He was moved to the pen at Triple-A Charlotte last season but didn't do much of note there either, finishing with an unimpressive 5.32 ERA in 67.2 innings. It may be easier for him to make the majors as a reliever but he'll need to do considerably better than he has thus far if he's to be a big leaguer in any capacity.
More News
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Moves to bullpen at Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Needs mechanical tweak•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Gets rocked by Rangers in loss•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Start pushed back to Friday•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Sticking in rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Baseball breakouts 2019
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Undervalued assets
There are a lot of ways to define a sleeper. Heath Cummings says the most simple way is also...
-
Breakouts 1.0: League-winners?
These 10 breakout candidates have league-winning potential.
-
Busts 1.0: Who is overvalued?
It's not hard to make the playoffs if you just avoid these busts
-
Best Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Fantasy Baseball 2019 sleeper picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...