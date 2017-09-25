White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Wants to start Tuesday
Fulmer (finger) said he wants to make his next start Tuesday, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
Fulmer exited his last start after just 20 pitches due to a blister on his right index finger. He was able to throw a successful bullpen session Sunday, and it appears he may not be forced to miss a turn in the rotation if he checks out fine prior to Tuesday's game. Still, the White Sox haven't listed a starter, and seeing as they're already out of playoff contention, they may decide to play it safe with Fulmer if he isn't 100 percent.
More News
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Exits early with blister•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Exits in first inning with injury•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Takes no-decision in quality start•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Will get more starts•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Shines in win over Giants•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: No guarantees after start Sunday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...