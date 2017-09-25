Fulmer (finger) said he wants to make his next start Tuesday, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Fulmer exited his last start after just 20 pitches due to a blister on his right index finger. He was able to throw a successful bullpen session Sunday, and it appears he may not be forced to miss a turn in the rotation if he checks out fine prior to Tuesday's game. Still, the White Sox haven't listed a starter, and seeing as they're already out of playoff contention, they may decide to play it safe with Fulmer if he isn't 100 percent.