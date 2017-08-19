White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Well make spot start Monday
Fulmer (leg) will be recalled to start the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Twins, Colleen Kane of The Chicago Tribune reports.
The White Sox are shuffling their rotation for the upcoming doubleheader, pushing Lucas Giolito's start to Tuesday while giving Fulmer the Game 2 nod. Fulmer left his most recent start at Triple-A with a leg cramp, but it appears to be a non-issue heading into Monday. Fulmer, a former first-round selection, has not appeared at the big-league level this season and has a troubling 5.61 ERA over 24 starts at Triple-A this season.
