Fulmer (0-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and a career-high six walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Rays. He also hit two batters, nearly hit two others and threw a wild pitch.

Fulmer had an eventful spring training, nearly pitching himself out of a job, but rebounded with strong outings in his final two Cactus League starts then pitched respectably in his first start of the regular season last week. That provided hope he'd overcome the command issues that dogged him in early March, but location problems returned Tuesday. We'll give him some slack on a cold day in Chicago, and see if he can rebound for his next start Sunday in the equally cold, if not colder, Minnesota.