Fulmer will remain in the rotation so that the White Sox can assess him for the 2018 season, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Fulmer's 5.79 ERA at Triple-A Charlotte and disastrous first start with the White Sox on Aug. 21 had him pitching out of the bullpen. That was before he shined in a spot start Sunday, when he struck out nine and allowed one run over six innings in a win over the Giants. There are better pitching prospects in the organization already in Chicago or scheduled to reach the bigs by 2019, so Fulmer may not be a long-term starter, but there will be available rotation slots in 2018.