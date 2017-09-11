Play

Fulmer will remain in the rotation so that the White Sox can assess him for the 2018 season, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Fulmer's 5.79 ERA at Triple-A Charlotte and disastrous first start with the White Sox on Aug. 21 had him pitching out of the bullpen. That was before he shined in a spot start Sunday, when he struck out nine and allowed one run over six innings in a win over the Giants. There are better pitching prospects in the organization already in Chicago or scheduled to reach the bigs by 2019, so Fulmer may not be a long-term starter, but there will be available rotation slots in 2018.

