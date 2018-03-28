White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Will start fifth game
Fulmer is scheduled to start the fifth game of the season, April 3, against the Blue Jays in Toronto.
Fulmer salvaged a horrible spring with a pair of decent outings in his final two starts. He struggled mightily with command and home runs and nearly lost the No. 5 starter job, but the White Sox were inclined to give the right-hander a chance despite getting battered. As a team in rebuild mode, Chicago can afford to be patient with the rookie. He's hoping to build off a strong finish last year, when he posted a 1.56 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17.1 innings over his final four starts.
More News
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Sharp in final tuneup•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Claims fifth starter job•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Spins best spring start Monday•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Starting Monday•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Not out of rotation yet•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Pitching himself out of job•
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...