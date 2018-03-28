Fulmer is scheduled to start the fifth game of the season, April 3, against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Fulmer salvaged a horrible spring with a pair of decent outings in his final two starts. He struggled mightily with command and home runs and nearly lost the No. 5 starter job, but the White Sox were inclined to give the right-hander a chance despite getting battered. As a team in rebuild mode, Chicago can afford to be patient with the rookie. He's hoping to build off a strong finish last year, when he posted a 1.56 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17.1 innings over his final four starts.