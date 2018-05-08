White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Will take turn this week
Fulmer is expected to take his turn in the rotation Friday at Wrigley Field against the Cubs, Phil Rogers of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The White Sox are in a stretch in which they have three off days over eight, but manager Rick Renteria plans for the rotation to stay in order. It would be an ideal time to skip a struggling starter like Fulmer after he permitted four home runs in his previous start, but fantasy owners should plan on the rookie and Hector Santiago taking their turns this weekend before James Shields pitches the finale against the Cubs.
More News
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Allows four home runs Friday•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Blanks Royals over seven•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Earns first win•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Start bumped up to Monday•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Throws in relief Friday•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...