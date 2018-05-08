Fulmer is expected to take his turn in the rotation Friday at Wrigley Field against the Cubs, Phil Rogers of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The White Sox are in a stretch in which they have three off days over eight, but manager Rick Renteria plans for the rotation to stay in order. It would be an ideal time to skip a struggling starter like Fulmer after he permitted four home runs in his previous start, but fantasy owners should plan on the rookie and Hector Santiago taking their turns this weekend before James Shields pitches the finale against the Cubs.