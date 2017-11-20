Gillaspie was added to the White Sox's 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

Gillaspie was traded from Tampa Bay in exchange for reliever Dan Jennings this past season. It's hard to envision Gillaspie turning into a useful fantasy piece at this point, as few players hurt their stock more in 2017 than the 24-year-old first baseman. He has plus power, but has not been able to hit for a high average of late. The White Sox will likely be able to find playing time for him at some point in 2017, however, and his power could be of use in really deep leagues.