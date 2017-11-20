White Sox's Casey Gillaspie: Added to 40-man roster
Gillaspie was added to the White Sox's 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.
Gillaspie was traded from Tampa Bay in exchange for reliever Dan Jennings this past season. It's hard to envision Gillaspie turning into a useful fantasy piece at this point, as few players hurt their stock more in 2017 than the 24-year-old first baseman. He has plus power, but has not been able to hit for a high average of late. The White Sox will likely be able to find playing time for him at some point in 2017, however, and his power could be of use in really deep leagues.
More News
-
White Sox's Casey Gillaspie: Activated from disabled list•
-
White Sox's Casey Gillaspie: To miss 1-2 weeks•
-
White Sox's Casey Gillaspie: Headed to White Sox•
-
Rays' Casey Gillaspie: Showing strong plate discipline at Triple-A•
-
Rays' Casey Gillaspie: Reassigned to minor league camp•
-
Rays' Casey Gillaspie: Third homer of spring Wednesday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....