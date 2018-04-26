White Sox's Casey Gillaspie: Outrighted from 40-man roster
Gillaspie was sent off the 40-man roster and outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
Gillaspie is hitting .214/.263/.229 with one extra-base hit and five RBI in 18 games for Charlotte this season. This move further illustrates that Gillaspie is still a ways away from earning a call up to the major-league level.
