Gillaspie broke a toe during his Tuesday game with Triple-A Durham and will miss 1-to-2 weeks, so he'll start his White Sox career with Triple-A Charlotte, Chuck Garfien of CSN Chicago reports.

This will delay any shot of him joining the big club in the near future. Gillaspie is batting .227/.296/.357 with nine home runs, 44 RBI and 45 runs scored in 395 plate appearances this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast