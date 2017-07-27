Gillaspie broke a toe during his Tuesday game with Triple-A Durham and will miss 1-to-2 weeks, so he'll start his White Sox career with Triple-A Charlotte, Chuck Garfien of CSN Chicago reports.

This will delay any shot of him joining the big club in the near future. Gillaspie is batting .227/.296/.357 with nine home runs, 44 RBI and 45 runs scored in 395 plate appearances this season.