The White Sox have selected Saucke with the 107th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A big 6-foot-3, 210-pound outfielder from Virigina, Saucke is an above-average runner with good bat speed. He hasn't developed much over-the-fence power yet, but he has the frame to get to it if he can optimize his swing. Saucke should be able to stick in right field thanks to an above-average arm.