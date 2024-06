The White Sox selected Kuhl's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Kuhl will get his first taste of MLB action since 2023 after making 11 starts and 13 total appearances at Triple-A Charlotte. The 31-year-old compiled a 1-3 record with a 4.34 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP across 56.0 innings with Charlotte. While he'll likely start out in the White Sox's bullpen, Kuhl could be utilized as a starter if Chicago finds itself in a pinch. Jordan Leasure was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.