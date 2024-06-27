Kuhl will start Thursday's game against Atlanta at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Kuhl had started in 11 of his 13 appearances at Triple-A Charlotte prior to being called up June 14, but his first three outings with the big club have come out of the bullpen. However, Kuhl covered 4.1 innings and 99 pitches in long relief while mopping up in Sunday's 11-2 loss to the Tigers, so even though he'll be pitching on three days' rest, he should be able to provide the White Sox with a decent amount of length in a starting role. Unless he impresses against Atlanta to earn himself a longer stay in the rotation, Kuhl will likely be moved back to the bullpen or sent to the minors after Thursday's start.