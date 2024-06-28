Kuhl did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing no runs on one hit and two walks over three innings against Atlanta. He struck out three.

Kuhl pitched well during has spot start, allowing just two walks and facing one batter over the minimum through the first three innings as he held Atlanta off the board. He then came out for the fourth but was pulled after allowing a lead-off double to Ozzie Albies. Kuhl, who had thrown 99 pitches in long relief Sunday, made his first start since April of 2023 and according to the AP recounting of the game, admitted afterwards that he was "starting to hit a wall" prior to being pulled. Thursday's outing doesn't appear to be anything more than a spot start for the 31-year-old righty, who will likely return to the bullpen.