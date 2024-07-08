Kuhl tossed 4.1 innings out of the bullpen in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Guardians, striking out one batter while giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks.

In his previous appearance June 27, Kuhl made his first start of the season with the White Sox, working three scoreless innings in a no-decision against Atlanta. Kuhl was merely getting a spot start amid a busy portion of the White Sox's schedule, as he returned to a mop-up role out of the bullpen a week later. With the Chicago rotation at full strength with the exception of Mike Clevinger (elbow) -- who appears close to a return from the injured list -- Kuhl isn't expected to get any chances to start again in the near future.