Tilson (illness) is back in the lineup Friday, starting in center field and batting eighth against the Twins.

Tilson was bit by the flu bug earlier in the week but seems to have turned the page. If you slice Tilson's season in half, you see opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of offensive performance. In his first 22 games, Tilson slashed .303/.361/.368, but over his last 22, he's batting .156/.224/.222. If he doesn't pick it up soon, Tilson will likely lose out on more start to Ryan Cordell in center (with Leury Garcia at shortstop in place of Tim Anderson).