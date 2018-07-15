White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Back on bench
Tilson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals.
He'll hit the bench for a second straight day in favor of Adam Engel after starting each of the prior three contests in center field. Neither Engel nor Tilson bring much to the table in terms of offense, with the latter supplying a .623 OPS on the season compared to the former's .584 mark. With that in mind, the playing-time distribution between the two probably doesn't bear watching outside of AL-only formats.
