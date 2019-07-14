White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Back to reserve role
Tilson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Tilson closed out the first half with three consecutive starts, but he's settled back into a bench role for every game of the White Sox's first series coming out of the All-Star break. Austin Cordell still appears to hold the edge over Tilson for the primary center-field gig.
