White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Cast off 40-man roster
Tilson was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Thursday.
Tilson was the roster casualty needed to free up a 40-man spot for Jon Jay, who signed a one-year deal with the White Sox. The outfielder split time between the majors and minors in 2018, hitting .264/.331/.292 in 41 games for the big club and .244/.288/.289 in 67 games for Triple-A Charlotte. Tilson swiped 46 bases while hitting .295 for Triple-A Memphis back in 2015, so he could draw some interest on waivers.
