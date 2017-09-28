Play

Tilson (ankle) was cleared for baseball activities earlier this week, and will proceed to the instructional league in Arizona, Dan Hayes of CSNChicago.com reports.

Tilson missed this past season with a couple different injuries, including a stress fracture in his right ankle that has kept him sidelined since June, but appears to be ready for action moving forward. Looking ahead, the 24-year-old could be a real piece in Chicago's future, but will likely begin 2018 in Triple-A.

