Tilson (ankle) was cleared for baseball activities earlier this week, and will proceed to the instructional league in Arizona, Dan Hayes of CSNChicago.com reports.

Tilson missed this past season with a couple different injuries, including a stress fracture in his right ankle that has kept him sidelined since June, but appears to be ready for action moving forward. Looking ahead, the 24-year-old could be a real piece in Chicago's future, but will likely begin 2018 in Triple-A.