White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Collects two hits in loss
Tilson went 2-for-4 in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Astros.
The White Sox mustered little resistance to Houston pitching as Tilson was responsible for a third of the team's six hits (five singles). He's hit safely in 11 of the 14 games since his callup, never going more than one game without a knock. Tilson is hitting .327 with three stolen bases in 49 at-bats.
