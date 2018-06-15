White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Collects two hits Thursday
Tilson went 2-for-3 in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Cleveland.
Tilson extended his hitting streak to five games while making his 14th consecutive start. The White Sox outfield remains bare due to injuries to Nicky Delmonico (hand), Avisail Garcia (hamstring) and Leury Garcia (knee), so there are opportunities aplenty for Tilson, who is hitting .286 since his callup from the minors. That average is the best among the healthy outfielders currently on the active roster, so expect Tilson to be a nightly fixture until the injured players begin to return.
