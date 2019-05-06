White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Contract purchased by White Sox
Tilson's contract was selected from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
Tilson failed to impress in 41 games with Chicago last season, hitting .264/.331/.292. He'll get another shot after opening the year hitting .333/.396/.475 in 25 games for Charlotte. Adam Engel was optioned Sunday to clear a spot on the 25-man roster, with Nate Jones (elbow) moved to the 60-day injured list to open a spot on the 40-man.
